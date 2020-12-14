DLA Piper-Led Gene Therapy Co. Scores $100M In Funding

Law360 (December 14, 2020, 10:39 PM EST) -- Locanabio — a DLA Piper-guided company creating gene therapies targeting severe neurodegenerative, neuromuscular and retinal diseases — said Monday that it landed $100 million in a Vida Ventures-led funding round to continue developing its treatments. San Diego, California-based Locanabio Inc. said in the announcement that as part of the investment from Vida Ventures LLC, the investment company's director would take a seat on the life science company's board. The gene therapy enterprise also secured new investors RA Capital Management, Invus, Acuta Capital Partners and an investment fund associated with SVB Leerink as part of the Series B financing, according to a...

