4 Firms Rep Benefits Biz's $1.1B Takeover By Goldman Sachs

Law360 (December 14, 2020, 4:59 PM EST) -- Canadian employee benefits plan provider People Corp. said Monday that it had inked a $1.13 billion cash deal to be bought by Goldman Sachs' investment arm in a deal guided by Stikeman Elliott, Davies Ward, Osler and Sullivan & Cromwell. People Corp. said in a news release that following its purchase by Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking Division, the Winnipeg, Manitoba-based business will delist from Canada's TSX Venture Exchange. The company's senior management team, personnel, business model and standards will go untouched, according to the deal announcement. Laurie Goldberg, People Corp.'s executive chairman and CEO, told Law360 in an interview Monday that...

