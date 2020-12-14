Generals, Security Heads Urge Biden To Rejoin Iran Nuke Deal

Law360 (December 14, 2020, 6:33 PM EST) -- Retired generals and former ambassadors and security chiefs called on President-elect Joe Biden on Monday to make reentering the Iran nuclear deal a "top tier" priority that needs to be done "well before" Tehran's upcoming presidential election. With the recent killing of a top Iranian nuclear scientist and increasing tensions in the Middle East, Biden will only have a small window of opportunity to reenter the nuclear deal, restore limits on Iran's nuclear weapons program and reduce the risk of war, more than 50 former government and military officials said in an open letter. "This should be accomplished well before Iran's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS