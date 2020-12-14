Workforce Software Sues Rival Over Similar Name, Logo

Law360 (December 14, 2020, 8:11 PM EST) -- Workforce Software LLC sued software company Workforce.com for trademark infringement Friday in Illinois federal court, accusing the company of copying its name and logo. Workforce Software argues in its complaint that the "Workforce" name and logo used by Workforce.com Inc., formerly known as Tanda Inc., too closely resembles its own trademarks and will likely confuse or deceive consumers. Workforce Software claims its name and logo, top, are being infringed by Workforce.com's confusingly similar name and logo, bottom. (Court documents) Workforce Software — which offers a suite of time-management software tools — also claims that Tanda, along with co-defendants Human Capital Media and...

