NJ Judge Tosses Most Of Union Employee's Suit Over Firing

Law360 (December 14, 2020, 5:11 PM EST) -- A New Jersey federal judge dismissed most of a former American Federation of State County and Municipal Employees staff representative's lawsuit contesting her firing for alleged insubordination, saying she could not identify a public policy her firing violated because she was a private employee. The decision U.S. District Judge Renee Marie Bumb issued on Friday dismissed the bulk of the lawsuit Theresa Triola brought against AFSCME New Jersey Council 63, two of its officers and a labor organization that represents employees at the union claiming she was fired for engaging in union activity on behalf of employees she represented. In particular,...

