Baker Botts Scores IP Partner From Sidley Austin In Calif.

Law360 (December 14, 2020, 11:22 PM EST) -- Baker Botts LLP announced Monday it has nabbed a Sidley Austin LLP partner with 20 years of experience in patent, copyright and trade secret litigation to join its West Coast team as a partner in its intellectual property department. Ted Chandler's practice is focused on software, electronics and medical devices in the technology and life sciences sectors, and he has tried cases in federal court and the International Trade Commission as well as in front of the Federal Circuit and Ninth Circuit, Baker Botts said. Chandler is also registered to practice before the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. "Baker's got a...

