Pot Grower Indus Says Wildfire Impacts Worse Than Expected

Law360 (December 14, 2020, 3:02 PM EST) -- Marijuana grower Indus Holdings expects California wildfire impacts to shave as much as $4.5 million from its quarterly revenue, saying yield reductions were worse than expected, in a securities filing for a 100 million Canadian dollar ($78.3 million) stock offering steered by Cassels Brock & Blackwell LLP. Indus said in the filing Friday that "deterioration in yields has been more pronounced than anticipated" after wildfires scorched more than 8.2 million acres over the summer, creating major headaches for West Coast pot companies. The California-focused grower said the negative effects of the fires "are expected to continue to have a negative impact...

