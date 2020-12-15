Former Judge Orenstein On His Legacy And Joining ZwillGen

Law360 (December 15, 2020, 8:10 PM EST) -- Former New York federal judge James Orenstein has joined ZwillGen PLLC, a Washington, D.C.-based boutique firm that specializes in privacy, technology and data security. After years as a federal prosecutor, Orenstein spent 16 years as a magistrate judge in the Eastern District of New York, and his rulings helped strike a balance between law enforcement interests and privacy. In a published opinion in 2005, Orenstein ruled that law enforcement needed a search warrant to obtain location tracking data from a suspect's cellphone. That decision, together with others from federal district courts around the country, paved the way for other milestone rulings...

