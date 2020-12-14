Benesch Boosts Its Energy Practice With Ex-Calfee Attys

Law360 (December 14, 2020, 7:56 PM EST) -- Ohio law firm Benesch Friedlander Coplan & Aronoff LLP is strengthening its energy law practice with the addition of four attorneys specializing in state regulation picked up from another Ohio firm. Partners Trevor Alexander and Mark Keaney, along with of counsel Steven Lesser and associate Kari Hehmeyer, are joining Benesch Friedlander's Columbus office from Cleveland-based firm Calfee Halter & Griswold LLP, Benesch Friedlander announced Monday. All four decided to make the switch to Benesch Friedlander because it has a "deeper bench" and "more diversified client base," according to Keaney. They believe their skills will complement Benesch Friedlander's "already-growing successful energy practice,"...

