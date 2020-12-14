FTC Asks 3rd Circ. To Halt Philly Hospital Deal For Appeal

Law360 (December 14, 2020, 7:57 PM EST) -- The Federal Trade Commission has asked the Third Circuit to pause the planned tie-up between Philadelphia-area health care systems Jefferson Health and Albert Einstein Healthcare Network while it appeals to keep its merger challenge alive. U.S. District Judge Gerald J. Pappert on Monday rejected the commission's request for the federal court in Pennsylvania to pause the deal for an appeal. But the order also said the sides have agreed to extend a temporary restraining order preventing the deal from closing until Dec. 21 to give time for the Third Circuit to consider the emergency motion from the commission. The FTC requested...

