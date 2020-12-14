11th Circ. Urged To Revisit Local Bans On Conversion Therapy

Law360 (December 14, 2020, 10:47 PM EST) -- Florida's Palm Beach County and the city of Boca Raton have asked the Eleventh Circuit to reconsider its recent ruling that blocked their local bans on so-called conversion therapy on First Amendment grounds, saying the appellate panel overstepped and ignored precedent. In their Friday motion for rehearing, the governments suggested the full appeals court should review the Nov. 20 decision because of its potentially broad impact on similar ordinances banning efforts to change people's sexual orientation — commonly known as conversion therapy, a scientifically discredited practice. The city and county argued that the majority in the 2-1 decision overlooked precedent requiring the...

