A Look At Spoliation Risk In The 11th Circ., By The Numbers

Law360 (December 15, 2020, 5:54 PM EST) -- Most litigators are familiar with the concept of spoliation — the doctrine governing the destruction of evidence. It arises out of a party's duty to preserve relevant documents, including electronically stored information, once there is a reasonable anticipation of litigation. Given the extraordinary amounts of data possessed by corporations today, this can imply an obligation to preserve millions of documents. Failure to preserve potentially relevant evidence­ — or worse, the intentional destruction of relevant material — may cause a court to find there has been spoliation, which can result in the imposition of severe sanctions, including large monetary penalties, an adverse...

