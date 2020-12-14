2 Sacklers To Testify On Purdue's Role In Opioid Crisis

Law360 (December 14, 2020, 8:02 PM EST) -- OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma's top executive and two members of the company's formerly controlling Sackler family are slated to appear before a House oversight panel to talk about the opioid crisis. The House Oversight and Reform Committee said in a Monday statement that Chairwoman Carolyn B. Maloney, D-N.Y., will hold a hearing Thursday at which Purdue Pharma LP CEO and President Craig Landau and former board members Kathe and David Sackler will appear. Maloney said the appearance by Landau and the two Sacklers will focus on Purdue's role in the opioid epidemic, noting that there were documents "showing how members of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS