Ex-HUD Lawyer Returns To Bradley Arant In Birmingham

Law360 (December 15, 2020, 9:42 AM EST) -- A Bradley Arant attorney has returned to the fold after an 11-month stint with the Trump administration, the firm announced Monday. Robert M. Couch rejoined Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP's banking and financial services practice group as counsel at the firm's Birmingham, Alabama, office, where he served from 2009 to 2020. In January, he took on the role of federal financial monitor for Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands at the Department of Housing and Urban Development. The HUD position was created last year to oversee the disbursement of hurricane relief funds in Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. The...

