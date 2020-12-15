Judge Allows Bio-Rad To Collect $35M IP Judgment

Law360 (December 15, 2020, 10:44 PM EST) -- A Delaware federal judge has ruled that 10X Genomics Inc.'s bid to stop rival Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. from collecting a $35 million judgment was too late and said 10X's new fraud claims in the patent-infringement fight would likely be "a non-starter." U.S. District Judge Richard G. Andrews on Monday rejected 10X's efforts to stay execution of the judgment, which stems from a nearly $24 million jury verdict in 2018 that found 10X had infringed three patents on DNA technology owned by Bio-Rad and the University of Chicago. 10X had argued in its motion that Bio-Rad engaged in fraudulent conduct during the...

