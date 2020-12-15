Archer Daniels Hashes Out Trademark Fight With CBD Maker

Law360 (December 15, 2020, 8:05 PM EST) -- Agricultural company Archer Daniels Midland and similarly named hemp processor ADM Labs LLC have resolved their trademark infringement dispute with an agreed permanent injunction barring ADM Labs from using the trademarks at issue in the case. U.S. District Judge Sara Ellis on Monday granted the parties' motion for a consent judgment, which the parties filed almost a year after Archer Daniels Midland claimed the Denver-based ADM Labs was infringing at least three trademarks, most notably the trademark "ADM," registered in 1986 and allegedly already in use by 1923. ADM Labs makes and distributes CBD oil and other "hemp-derived products," according to its...

