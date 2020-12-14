Brokerage Slapped With $8M Fine For 'Flying' And 'Printing'

Law360 (December 14, 2020, 11:01 PM EST) -- A New York and London-based brokerage and two of its executives owe $8 million in the latest action against the firm for so-called "flying" and "printing" trading schemes, a New York district court ruled Monday in a suit brought by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission. Between January 2014 and August 2015, TFS-ICAP brokers in New York and London represented to their U.S. bank clients that there were bids or offers for foreign exchange options at a particular level when in fact none existed, known in the industry as "flying" trades, according to a consent order. The order also found that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS