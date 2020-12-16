How Climate, Finance And Trade Will Intersect In 2021

Law360 (December 16, 2020, 5:51 PM EST) -- Beginning in 2021, the U.S. may take policy and regulatory actions that align more closely with efforts undertaken in the European Union, and at international institutions such as the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation, or APEC, on the nexus of finance, trade and climate change. More coordinated and cooperative action may be taken to set high-level standards that will be applied commercially throughout the global economy, regardless of jurisdiction. International institutions are also providing greater focus on the urgency to move the global economy toward a low-carbon trajectory and build climate resiliency. Financial institutions and corporations should take stock to better understand the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS