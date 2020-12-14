Biden Must Revamp State Dept. To Spur Immigration Reform

Law360 (December 14, 2020, 5:39 PM EST) -- President-elect Joe Biden has pledged to take immediate steps to reverse the Trump administration's unprecedented efforts to restrict immigration to the U.S. So far, the discussion on reform measures has focused on the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. But the U.S. Department of State, which oversees visa processing, plays an enormous role in our immigration system and needs to be part of the reform effort if Biden is going to return to a fair and open immigration system as promised. The State Department's initial challenge will be to reopen a system that has been almost completely shut down due to COVID-19...

