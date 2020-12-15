3rd Circ. Doubts Par's Exclusive Deal Is Anti-Competitive

Law360 (December 15, 2020, 7:12 PM EST) -- The Third Circuit on Tuesday questioned whether an exclusive deal involving a key ingredient in medicine really amounted to anti-competitive conduct, as Fresenius Kabi USA LLC tried to revive its suit accusing Par Pharmaceuticals of monopolizing the market for a life-saving antidiuretic. A three-judge panel pushed back on Fresenius' argument that only one would-be competitor needed to be stymied in order to support antitrust claims stemming from an agreement Par forged with an active pharmaceutical ingredient, or API, supplier. That deal suppressed generic competition for vasopressin, Fresenius alleged. Fresenius claimed that its inability to access the API delayed its application to...

