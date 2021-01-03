Cannabis Policy Items To Watch In 2021

Law360 (January 3, 2021, 12:02 PM EST) -- In 2021, the five states that voted to expand cannabis legalization will develop their own regulatory regimes, while a new administration — and potentially a new majority in the U.S. Senate — will take the lead in federal cannabis policy. Here are some of the major cannabis policy trends to watch in 2021. CBD Regulations In The Pipeline 2021 may be the year that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration finally issues long-awaited regulations governing how CBD can be marketed and sold in consumable products, but industry watchers say Congress has the power to amend the Food and Drug Cosmetics Act...

