5th Circ. Denies Law Firm Another Go In IRS Summons Battle

Law360 (December 15, 2020, 6:10 PM EST) -- Taylor Lohmeyer Law Firm PLLC will not get a second chance to argue that attorney-client privilege protects the identity of clients from an Internal Revenue Service summons after a divided Fifth Circuit rejected its petition for a hearing en banc. The court on Monday voted 9-8 to refuse a request from Taylor Lohmeyer seeking to void a John Doe summons for the names of clients suspected of using the firm to help hide taxable income in foreign countries. But a dissenting opinion signed by six of the eight judges voting with the minority warned that the case deserved a rehearing to clarify the boundaries...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS