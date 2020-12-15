Qatar Wants £100M From 2 Banks For Financial Market Attack

Law360, London (December 15, 2020, 1:32 PM GMT) -- Qatar is suing two more banks in London for more than £100 million ($133 million) for allegedly conspiring to rig local currency and bond indexes, which it claims destabilized its financial markets. The Middle Eastern country has accused Emirates NBD Bank PJSC and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank PJSC of becoming "unjustly enriched" by manipulating New York-based indices for the Qatari riyal, the claim form, which was recently made public, says. The lenders caused damage to Qatar and its citizens, Qatar alleges. The country filed separate legal complaints against three banks in New York and London in 2019. Qatar says in its claim...

