Law Firm Can't Escape Negligence Suit Over PIP Claims

Law360, London (December 15, 2020, 8:23 PM GMT) -- A law firm lost a bid Tuesday to get out of a negligence suit over its handling of an underinsured cosmetic surgery center's defense to claims brought by hundreds of women who sued over defective breast implants that led to a global scandal. Judge Milwyn Jarman QC rejected Berrymans Lace Mawer LLP and Jonathan Waite QC's applications for strike out and summary judgment in a lawsuit accusing them of giving negligent advice to Transform Medical Group CS Ltd. in litigation brought by women who had been given breast implants containing non-medical-grade silicone. Waite and instructing law firm BLM allegedly negligently told Transform...

