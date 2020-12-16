Duracell Countersues Vaping Co. For Lying To USPTO

Law360 (December 16, 2020, 9:59 PM EST) -- Battery maker Duracell fired back at a vaping company that brought a trademark suit over the "Optimum" name, lodging counterclaims in New Jersey federal court that the e-cigarette maker lied to federal regulators to get its trademark registration. In a brief filed Monday, Duracell said that New Jersey-based vape company What A Smoke LLC misled the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office when it said in its 2016 trademark applications that it had been using the Optimum name on power sources, specifically batteries, for its electronic cigarettes. "What A Smoke never made or sold lithium battery cells marked Optimum," Duracell said in...

