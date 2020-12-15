Kirkland, V&E Guide Tie-Up Valuing TC Pipelines At $1.68B

Law360 (December 15, 2020, 9:39 PM EST) -- North American energy company TC Energy said Tuesday it will buy up the outstanding shares of its master limited partnership TC Pipelines in a deal guided by Kirkland & Ellis LLP and Vinson & Elkins LLP that values TC Pipelines at roughly $1.68 billion. Canada-headquartered TC Energy Corp. said it will acquire all outstanding common units of TC Pipelines LP that it or its affiliates don't already own. TC Energy executives said the deal would help streamline its corporate structure. TC Energy, formerly known as TransCanada, develops and operates energy infrastructure in Canada, the U.S. and Mexico, according to its website....

