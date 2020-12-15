Borden's Ch. 11 Plan OK'd After $340M Sale Earlier This Year

Law360 (December 15, 2020, 6:25 PM EST) -- The Chapter 11 liquidation plan for milk producer Borden Dairy Co., which was sold for roughly $340 million earlier this year, was approved by a Delaware judge Tuesday, clearing the way for distributions to be made to creditors. During a virtual hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher S. Sontchi commended parties for presenting an uncontested plan and thanked his colleague Judge Brendan L. Shannon for helping stakeholders mediate issues in the Chapter 11. "I know this was a very difficult case from day one," Judge Sontchi said, adding that all the hard work on the case led "to a good result."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS