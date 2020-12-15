Trump Admin. Limits Asylum, Hikes Fees In Lame-Duck Push

Law360 (December 15, 2020, 6:19 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice on Tuesday finalized policies that will narrow the window for migrants to apply for asylum and raise immigration court fees, as part of the Trump administration's push to cement its immigration agenda before leaving office. The two policies, both set to take effect days before President-elect Joe Biden is inaugurated, mark the latest effort by the administration to make it more difficult — and more expensive — for foreign citizens to request protection and remain in the U.S. "Taken together, the two rules would effectively eliminate asylum, and I'll just stop there," said Aaron Reichlin-Melnick, policy...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS