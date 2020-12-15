USCIS Expands Green Card Interviews For Refugees, Asylees

Law360 (December 15, 2020, 9:16 PM EST) -- U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services said Tuesday that it will require most refugees and people granted asylum applying to become permanent residents to attend an in-person interview, ramping up requirements for thousands of people even as the agency faces financial straits. The policy alert expands the reasons for immigration officers to require individuals granted asylum or refugee status who are now applying for green cards from within the U.S. to appear for interviews. According to the agency, under previous criteria, interviews were given in less than 5% of cases. Krish O'Mara Vignarajah, president of the Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service, said...

