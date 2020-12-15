SEC Says Telecom Company, Finance Exec Inflated Revenues

Law360 (December 15, 2020, 10:29 PM EST) -- A Missouri-based telecommunications company overstated a subsidiary's revenues by tens of millions of dollars while one of its finance executives obscured the conduct with "false" internal and external communications, according to a $700,000 settlement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Belden Inc. owes $650,000 for inflating the revenues of subsidiary Grass Valley by $29 million for the first three quarters of 2017 in financial statements, according to Monday's settlement. Dennis Wiser, senior vice president of finance at the company, must pay the $50,000 balance. The company recorded more than 140 transactions prematurely, shipping goods through Grass Valley "when customers were...

