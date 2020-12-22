Don't Forget NDA Clauses Can Cover More Than Trade Secrets

Law360 (December 22, 2020, 3:33 PM EST) -- Anyone who deals with contracts is accustomed to seeing confidentiality clauses. It seems as though some form of confidentiality or nondisclosure agreement is present in almost every commercial contract, whether one is needed or not. As NDAs become more common, it is human nature to gloss over them, just like we often do with other boilerplate contract language. Failure to pay attention, though, to details can have major consequences, for the scope and enforceability of NDAs often turns on their precise wording. Many people assume that NDAs merely protect trade secrets. That belief was reinforced when California Court of Appeal for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS