Two Tannenbaum Helpern Partners Tapped As NYSA Top Attys

Law360 (December 16, 2020, 8:52 PM EST) -- Two Tannenbaum Helpern Syracuse & Hirschtritt LLP partners were appointed to top lawyer positions at the New York Staffing Association, the leading trade and lobbying group representing legal staffing agencies in the state, the firm and the organization announced Tuesday. Jason B. Klimpl, the group's associate counsel for nearly a decade, was promoted to general counsel. Joel A. Klarreich will become the NYSA's senior general counsel after more than 20 years as general counsel, the association said. "I'm going to have significant day-to-day responsibilities, and Joel will become senior general counsel, which reflects his role as someone involved in high-level strategy,"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS