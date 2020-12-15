Cryptocurrency Miner Wants Out Of Tribal Power Co.'s Suit

Law360 (December 15, 2020, 8:52 PM EST) -- A cryptocurrency miner has said a tribal-owned power company can't hold it responsible for $3.7 million in unpaid electric costs because the power company knowingly entered a contract years ago that shifted the responsibility for payment to another entity. Cryptomining company Project Spokane LLC and executive Sean Walsh asked a Montana federal judge Monday to throw out the suit brought against it by Energy Keepers Inc., which is owned by the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes. PS says its potential liability was extinguished under a series of contracts that shifted responsibility for the bills at the facility to which Energy Keepers...

