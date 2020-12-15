SEC Pays Rare Compliance-Related Whistleblower Award

Law360 (December 15, 2020, 4:15 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission paid out a rare whistleblower award to an individual with internal audit and compliance responsibilities for just the fourth time ever, in a case where the agency said the individual had "aggressively" attempted to stop misconduct within their company. Though audit and compliance professionals are not typically eligible for whistleblower awards, the whistleblower received $300,000 based on an exception for those who "reasonably believe" an entity is engaging in conduct that will impede an agency investigation, the SEC said Monday in a statement. "Here, the whistleblower had a reasonable basis to believe that the entity...

