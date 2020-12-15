7th Circ. Told To Skip Gay Educator's Fight With Archdiocese

Law360 (December 15, 2020, 7:31 PM EST) -- A high school guidance counselor pressed the Seventh Circuit not to wade into her lawsuit against a Catholic archdiocese that fired her because she's married to a woman, arguing Tuesday there's no reason to derail her case before it heads to trial. The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Indianapolis, which is facing allegations of discrimination from three high school educators it fired based on their same-sex marriages, called on the circuit court last month to intervene in the lawsuit filed by fired guidance counselor Lynn Starkey after an Indiana federal judge refused to shut it down. The archdiocese insists that First Amendment...

