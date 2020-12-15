Nursing Home Says NLRB Wrongly Dinged It For Hours Cut

Law360 (December 15, 2020, 8:30 PM EST) -- A New Jersey nursing home urged the D.C. Circuit to reverse the National Labor Relations Board's finding that it illegally reduced 20 workers' hours after they unionized, telling the court that a 40-hour workweek hadn't been the status quo for full-time employees. In its brief Monday, CareOne at New Milford argued that Administrative Law Judge Benjamin Green wrongly presumed the status quo to be a 40-hour workweek when the relevant policy said full-time workers were those who regularly worked 37.5 or more hours per week. And the board "merely rubber stamped ALJ Green's decision in a footnote and failed to even...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS