Del. Justices Affirm Chemours-DuPont Arbitration Ruling

Law360 (December 15, 2020, 3:05 PM EST) -- The Delaware Supreme Court on Tuesday affirmed a Chancery Court ruling upholding DuPont Co.'s right to force arbitration on claims it lowballed the environmental liabilities Chemours would take with it after a spinoff. In a brief order, the full slate of justices said that "after careful consideration of the parties' briefs and the record on appeal," they decided to uphold Vice Chancellor Sam Glasscock III's March decision. During oral argument earlier this month, counsel for DuPont urged the justices to reject what it called a "strange and unprecedented" argument by fellow chemical company Chemours that would uproot settled law pertaining to...

