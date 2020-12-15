Ex-Jones Day Attys Drop Class Claims After Seeing Pay Data

Law360 (December 15, 2020, 1:26 PM EST) -- The former Jones Day lawyers accusing the firm of underpaying female associates said they were abandoning their effort to rope hundreds of other women attorneys into a class action, a decision that comes after they scrutinized years of the firm's compensation data. A representative for six former Jones Day associates said they would continue to pursue claims, including of unequal pay, in a case now before the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) Both sides alerted a D.C. federal court on Monday that the six ex-Jones Day associates behind the gender bias lawsuit are ditching allegations...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS