Cooley Grows New York Office With Ex-Facebook, EDNY Atty

Law360 (December 15, 2020, 11:18 PM EST) -- An experienced trial attorney whose resume boasts major positions at a U.S. attorney's office and Facebook has just joined Cooley LLP as a partner in the BigLaw firm's cybersecurity practice. The firm announced Tuesday that it hired Tiana Demas in its New York office and to its cross-office team on cybersecurity, data and privacy issues. Demas is the latest in a string of partner hires this year to join the team, which was named one of Law360's Cybersecurity and Privacy Groups of 2020. She came onto the division after nearly two-and-a-half years as associate general counsel of cybersecurity and investigations at Facebook,...

