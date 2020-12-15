Ex-Fiat Chrysler Worker Asks 6th Circ. To Revive Bias Suit

Law360 (December 15, 2020, 8:06 PM EST) -- A former Fiat Chrysler worker asked the Sixth Circuit to revive his bias case against his former employer and union, disputing a district court's finding that workplace incidents he said he suffered did not add up to actionable discrimination. In an appellant brief on Monday, John Roseman argued that the district court had wrongly dismissed his claims of a hostile work environment and discrimination by FCA USA LLC and two United Auto Workers locals, saying the lower court had used information it knew was untrue, among other ways. "This appeals court and any objective trier-of-fact should find that, here, FCA and...

