DOJ Tells Court To Toss Poultry Execs' Request For More Info

Law360 (December 15, 2020, 9:13 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice urged a Colorado federal court on Monday to reject a bid from poultry executives to get a list of details about the price-fixing charges against them, claiming the executives and their counsel have been provided adequate information about the charges through discovery and other information the government has already given. The government said the executives' motions for lists of particulars from them was completely "unnecessary" because many of the details they sought already were provided to them. While the defendants sought lists of their alleged co-conspirators, and the approximate start and end dates of the conspiracy,...

