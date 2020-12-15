Sprint Defeats Fired Salesman's ADA And FMLA Suit

Law360 (December 15, 2020, 6:07 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge threw out a disability bias suit Tuesday from a salesman who said Sprint illegally fired him while he was on medical leave, saying allegations that he falsified expenses would have gotten him canned whether he went on leave or not. U.S. District Judge Gregory Presnell granted Sprint summary judgment, sinking Carlos Velez's Family and Medical Leave Act and Americans with Disabilities Act lawsuit. While Velez disputed the allegations that he fabricated expenses, he didn't have evidence suggesting his firing was a coverup for disability discrimination, the court found, adding that Sprint wasn't obligated to hire him back....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS