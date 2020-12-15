2 More BigLaw Firms Announce Year-End Bonuses

Law360 (December 15, 2020, 10:44 PM EST) -- Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP and Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton LLP are offering end-of-year bonuses at scales similar to the prevailing BigLaw market rate, the firms confirmed Tuesday. Akin Gump revealed that bonuses will range from $15,000 for first-year associates to $100,000 for those who have been with the firm since 2013 or earlier. Some associates whose performance this year has been categorized as "extraordinary" could be in line for bonuses above that scale, the firm confirmed. "While there is no hard and fast productivity level for receiving a bonus, in assessing the full range of criteria productivity...

