Molson Can't Spill TM Suit Over Its Vizzy Hard Seltzer

Law360 (December 15, 2020, 11:08 PM EST) -- A Texas federal judge declined Tuesday to dismiss a suit accusing Molson Coors Beverage Co.'s Vizzy hard seltzer of infringing the trademark on a rival drink called Brizzy, finding that Brizzy is a distinctive mark and that its maker has properly alleged a likelihood of confusion for hard seltzer drinkers. Although the Fifth Circuit ruled earlier this month that Future Proof Brands was not entitled to an injunction blocking Molson Coors from selling Vizzy, U.S. District Judge James R. Nowlin said he would still allow the case to move forward. "The standard for survival of a motion to dismiss is different...

