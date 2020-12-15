Davis Wright Restores Pay And Makes Attys, Staff Whole

Law360 (December 15, 2020, 7:44 PM EST) -- Davis Wright Tremaine LLP confirmed Tuesday that it will be reversing the austerity measures it implemented in April, making lawyers and staff whole for the pay cuts they took this year following an incremental rollback of some of the cuts in September. In addition to reimbursing pay cuts, effective Dec. 31, the firm will be restoring salaries to their previous levels in 2021 and giving out "discretionary" year-end bonuses to reward "exceptional contributions." The firm could not be immediately reached for comment on its bonus scale. Davis Wright also said it would restore its profit-sharing program for staff and give equity...

