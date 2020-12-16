Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Generics 'Urgently' Call On Fed. Circ. To Protect Skinny Labels

Law360 (December 16, 2020, 10:25 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit has turned a "safe harbor" that allows generic-drug makers to sell patent-protected drugs for off-patent uses into "dangerous waters," the generics industry told the full court Wednesday, backing Teva's bid to get the induced infringement case taken up.

The Association for Accessible Medicines' amicus brief warned that the Federal Circuit is undermining specific protections laid out in the Hatch-Waxman Act, which allow for the use of so-called skinny labels that carve out patent-protected indications of a drug. By doing so, the panel has undercut the certainty that generic-drug makers need to launch their products and save consumers money, the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Patents

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!