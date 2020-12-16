Generics 'Urgently' Call On Fed. Circ. To Protect Skinny Labels

Law360 (December 16, 2020, 10:25 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit has turned a "safe harbor" that allows generic-drug makers to sell patent-protected drugs for off-patent uses into "dangerous waters," the generics industry told the full court Wednesday, backing Teva's bid to get the induced infringement case taken up. The Association for Accessible Medicines' amicus brief warned that the Federal Circuit is undermining specific protections laid out in the Hatch-Waxman Act, which allow for the use of so-called skinny labels that carve out patent-protected indications of a drug. By doing so, the panel has undercut the certainty that generic-drug makers need to launch their products and save consumers money, the...

