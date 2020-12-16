My Pillow Workers Get Class Certification In Overtime Case

Law360 (December 16, 2020, 5:31 PM EST) -- My Pillow call center workers won conditional class certification from a Minnesota federal court in their overtime lawsuit claiming the pillow manufacturer failed to pay them for pre-shift work. In an order on Tuesday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Elizabeth Cowan Wright said the current and former customer service representatives and sales agents had sufficiently shown their Fair Labor Standards Act claims about not getting paid for the time it took them to log into computer programs were similar enough across workers to meet requirements for conditional certification. "Plaintiffs have established a colorable basis for their claim that they and the putative class...

