Hertz Defends Plan For $825M Ch. 11 Sale Of Donlen Assets

Law360 (December 15, 2020, 8:21 PM EST) -- Bankrupt car rental giant Hertz defended its proposed sale process for fleet financing arm Donlen Corp. on Tuesday, saying the sale timeline and stalking horse bid protections it agreed to are supported by their business judgment and will yield the highest value for the assets. In the filing made in Delaware bankruptcy court, the debtor said that objections to the marketing efforts undertaken by Hertz and the bid protections were the best way to ensure that the sale of the Donlen assets will achieve the best price possible. Bondholders of the debtor, as well as the official committee of unsecured creditors,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS