Energy Co. Wants Arbitration In Tribal Entity Fee Dispute

Law360 (December 16, 2020, 2:37 PM EST) -- Evans Energy Partners LLC asked a Florida federal court to force the Seminole Tribe of Florida Inc. into arbitration to resolve allegations that it never paid a termination fee that was owed to the energy company after their business agreement went sour, according to a new lawsuit. Evans Energy Partners, or EEP, said Tuesday that an agreement with the tribal-owned company created under a federal charter was attractive because it could bring tax advantages and would limit its liability, but some of those advantages never materialized. EEP said the tribal company scrapped the deal but has refused to pay an agreed-upon...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS