Managing CCO Risk Without A Liability Standard From SEC

Law360 (December 17, 2020, 5:27 PM EST) -- Chief compliance officers are often referred to as gatekeepers because of the critical role they play in helping to prevent, detect and remediate potential regulatory and internal policies and procedures violations. In connection with this role, CCOs sometimes face difficult decisions in areas where formal guidance is unclear or nonexistent. There have been cases where these decisions have been second-guessed by regulators, with career-implicating consequences for the CCOs involved. Over the years, there have been periodic debates over the appropriateness of liability for CCOs in these U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission actions.[1] On Oct. 19, Commissioner Hester Peirce reopened the discussion...

